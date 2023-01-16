Jeff Jarrett looked back on his career, his decision to sign with AEW, and more during an appearance on Talk is Jericho.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared how he ended up wrestling for AEW after signing with the company to be the Director of Business Development.

“I did Ric Flair’s Last Match, then out of the blue, just kind of having conversations with the place you built,” Jarrett said to Jericho. “That was all on, I guess you could say my day job, the Director of Business Development. I’m very familiar with Universal Studios, obviously the live event business, I’m a third-generation promoter, I’ve got some international projects that have been in the works for four, five years, others that have been going twelve months. Those conversations took place, and then the funny thing, on the way to the bread store, I was asked ‘Hey man. You want to put on your boots again?’ And here we are.”

