Jeff Jarrett is a big fan of Brock Lesnar.

The AEW star spoke about The Beast during the latest edition of his My World podcast, where he praised Lesnar’s match structure and psychology, then later claimed fans won’t truly appreciate him until he’s gone. That and more from Jarrett’s podcast can be found below.

Thinks it will take time for fans to realize how special of a performer Brock Lesnar is:

I think in today’s social media digital world, and all the water under the bridge under Brock, good or bad, I think it’s gonna take a little time for people to really digest how unique of an athlete, performer, MMA fighter, professional wrestler, [and] human being Brock is. He had started, of course amateur wrestling, but started in professional wrestling and then got out of it and had his MMA run. Then he’s come back, and his matches are not anything like you see. But there’s a boatload of psychology behind it. Shout-out to Paul Heyman. There’s just a really good feel about it.

On Lesnar leaving WWE to compete in the UFC:

I always looked at Brock, when he was in MMA, Vince is loaning him out, but what is Vince really doing? He’s just doing some character development over at this other brand because I’m gonna get him back [laughs]. I really always looked at their relationship, that Vince just said, ‘Yeah, Brock, go make your money and develop your character a little bit more, but not on my dime.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)