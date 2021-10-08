WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about AJ Styles, and how the Phenomenal One was the face of the TNA brand from the get go. He also jumps in on the conversation on who discovered Styles, stating that it truly depends on the era. Hear Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says it depends on the era in regards to who discovered AJ Styles:

“I think it depends on the era and the definition of ‘true discovery,’ because Bill Behrens was AJ’s first promoter — who to this day is his agent, business advisor, manager, whatever the title may give you. But Bill — to Wildside Wrestling (NWA Wildside) and you know, AJ was around WCW for just a couple of shows, and then North Georgia independents, and then my father heard about him and he saw him and then obviously I saw him. Jeremy Borash had seen him.”

How he was the face of TNA from the early days:

“There were different folks in the early days of TNA but you know, when AJ…those three months before TNA started, getting the ability to see AJ and his first night, being crowned the X-Division Champion, he truly was an alternative, but also a face of the brand from day one.”

