WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Chyna and how she was an icon of the Attitude Era. Check out Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On his relationship with Chyna:

“Great relationship. You know, later in her career, the fact that she came over [to TNA] and it’s still, in a lot of ways, ironic to me that my last match prior to coming back a couple of years ago was against her. Then her last match in TNA was in a mixed tag match, me and Karen against Kurt and Chyna.”

How Chyna identified with the Attitude Era as much as the Rock or Stone Cold:

“As far as a human being, you know, when DX formed, and then they got hotter and hotter and hotter. I was always — and the conversations that I would have with her were — in so many ways, look, Stone Cold identified the Attitude Era, and so did The Rock, and we could go on and on about the identifiable characters. When you look for the first time ever there, the look of Chyna, the faction that she was with, she identified the Attitude Era in so many ways, and her persona was really cool. I tried to help her on different things as far as timing and obviously, we got to work together and her having actually a match and all that kind of stuff. So I had a great personal relationship with her and she was so easy and coachable to listen to. If you watch that match back, the Good Housekeeping Match [from No Mercy 1999], you know, I had it in my mind, but I had business to take care of and we cover that on My World but you know, she’s just a phenomenal talent in so many ways, but I had a great relationship with her.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)