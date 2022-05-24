Jeff Jarrett spoke about his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions during this week’s “‎My World with Jeff Jarrett”

Jarrett will appear on the show next Friday (June 3rd) on Peacock/WWE Network to discuss his career.

“I don’t know how long the conversation was and who knows what they will end up airing, but when they rolled tape, it was a lot of fun. I’ll just say that,” Jarrett said. “It was a lot of fun walking down memory lane. He’s got a good recall. I know he has good researchers.” “We talked about bus rides and Dallas and WWE. It was a trip down memory lane. His format is, ‘Let’s just roll tape and run with it.’ I can honestly say, without question, I never thought that event would take place.”

