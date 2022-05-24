Jeff Jarrett spoke about his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions during this week’s “My World with Jeff Jarrett”
Jarrett will appear on the show next Friday (June 3rd) on Peacock/WWE Network to discuss his career.
“I don’t know how long the conversation was and who knows what they will end up airing, but when they rolled tape, it was a lot of fun. I’ll just say that,” Jarrett said. “It was a lot of fun walking down memory lane. He’s got a good recall. I know he has good researchers.”
“We talked about bus rides and Dallas and WWE. It was a trip down memory lane. His format is, ‘Let’s just roll tape and run with it.’ I can honestly say, without question, I never thought that event would take place.”
