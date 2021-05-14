WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is currently working for the company as an agent, spoke on his My World podcast about the late Owen Hart.

During it, he was asked Owen staying with the company after the Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. Specifically, he was asked how far in advance he knew about it.

“We didn’t get into the ins and outs of the specifics of the deal. I can remember having conversations with agents and others, and, again, my delusional optimism, but I was really optimistic about Owen’s career, that , ok, this is a real opportunity because no matter how you sliced and diced it, he was the little brother. The story was played out on TV. Naturally, the brother went south, and a lot of controversy. Now, all of a sudden, what a platform. I guess in those days you can say I put on my promoter mentality or booker mentality, and what a great opportunity for Owen.”

