On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his days in TNA, and recalled when the promotion brought in Scott Hall, a decision that led to a series of odd events like Hall no-showing Turning Point 2007 and Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash getting into an altercation backstage. Highlights are below.

What the backstage reaction was to Scott Hall coming in:

Now, I know I’m the last person being the owner, executive producer, founder or whatever it is. I would be the last person to find out if somebody didn’t like Scott… I wasn’t aware of anybody, and I’m sure there was. I’m sure there was some guys saying ‘he’s taking my money, he’s taking my spot, he’s gonna screw up look at his track record, why are you guys doing this?’ You know, all the way down the line.

How Hall approached his new opportunity backstage:

At this point in Scott’s career, Scott always liked to get paid well. The identity of Scott Hall at this stage of his life… He couldn’t, his relationship with his ex-wife and kids was what it was. So Scott’s purpose and identity in life at the core was the issue. Scott liked hanging out with his buddies. When you’re not treating addiction he didn’t have a focus. He was glad to be there. Scott was glad to be there… He wanted to be around Kev and others. He liked to be around guys and talk wrestling.

Hall no-showing Turning Point 2007:

Delusional optimism. I just though ‘he’ll be here.’ I was trying to wrap my brain, think things through. Who did he deliver that food poisoning message to? Was it Terry Taylor? Was it my voicemail? I don’t recall either one of those. Did he call Kevin and Kevin delivered that message?… I do remember thinking ‘man, I hope he gets here.’ I do recall there being a chance he makes it because he lives so close. There were no airports involved. Get in your car and come over here. I just didn’t have the acknowledge that I have now on the disease of addiction.

On the incident between Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash and them eventually patching things up

The direction I gave is reality based. Russo is going to produce it. So Russo and Joe got together on that. I remember saying keep it short and keep it open ended. There wasn’t a lot of meat on the bone.. You start burying the guy who those people in the crowd paid to see in the main event you kind of are spitting in the wind. You had to say that Scott wasn’t here, but then build Eric Young up and it just got misguided and way too long. I think that night, if I recall correctly there were tempers and they are both passionarte about this industry. There weren’t any longterm we gotta worry about them being in the same building none of that.’

