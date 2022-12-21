Jeff Jarrett still has his fingers on the pulse of the pro-wrestling universe.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development spoke about the segment he had with The Acclaimed on last week’s Dynamite, where Double-J, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh attacked the champs and left them laid out after a guitar smash over the noggin. This conversation happened on his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast and included Jarret’s thoughts on the crowd reaction. Here is what he had to say:

The folks out in Texas, I don’t know if it’s at Sportatorium peak, I don’t know what it is, but those ‘FU’ chants, they were music to my ears. I shouldn’t say that too loud because that’s kind of what it’s all about. Mercy, mercy, mercy. The AEW delusional fanbase were on their feet and all kind of folks in the arena were telling me that I was the double number one. Double number ones or elevens. Not to get too inside baseball, came through the curtain, and a lot of head nodding. I’ll leave it at that.

Jarrett signed with AEW earlier this year and most recently competed on the Full Gear pay-per-view card.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)