WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about TNA Wrestling moving its Impact show to Monday nights opposite Monday Night Raw in 2010. This only lasted a few months before going back to Thursday nights.

“I never, literally never wanted it. The progression of (Impact Wrestling TV up to that point), Saturday night off prime, Thursday night off prime, Thursday night one hour, I wanted that 2 hour. The next progression I wanted was another hour anywhere during the week. UFC was their (Spike) priority. Spike wanted to be, I would say (at that time), a male network. You could only have so much UFC. You could have different kinds of car programs and male dominated car programs. I certainly didn’t want to go Monday nights at all. It made no sense.”

