Jeff Jarrett thinks AJ Styles leaving TNA Wrestling was the final nail in the coffin for the company.

The AEW star and founder of TNA Wrestling reflected on his past contract negotiations with “The Phenomenal” one, and how he feels Styles leaving TNA was ultimately the final nail in the coffin for the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his contract negotiations with AJ Styles during their TNA days: “At the end of the day, AJ Styles, every time he came to the table, he was never abrasive, but at the end of the day, you knew beyond a shadow of a doubt, he had leverage because could he go somewhere else? Yep, all the time. He was very loyal to the brand, and I’m super grateful for that. But his skill set, every year, he got better. He got better on the mic. He got better on character development, his athletic ability; I’ll say, [he] continued to fine-tune it, and all that kind of stuff. But he was, from day one, the anchor of the X Division.”

On how he felt Styles leaving was the final nail in the coffin in TNA: “When he said, ‘I’m out,’ from a brand perspective, forward-facing, I would imagine that was the final nail in the coffin for the original OG TNA fan. The Hulk Hogan years were ball shot after ball shot after ball shot on that, but AJ leaving would be the final nail in the coffin for that brand.”

