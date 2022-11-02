On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, and why he thinks that Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal champion is not the worst idea. Check out Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How popular the Paul brothers have gotten on social media:

“The audience, in general, whether it’s my 16-year-old son or daughter or whoever it may be, they’re consuming their content on their phones. YouTube. Twitter… That’s what the Paul brothers [have mastered.] They weren’t on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ or ‘The Voice’ or some kind of athletic [show.] They got over on social media, and now they’re bringing that to a televised product.”

Thinks putting the title on Logan Paul wouldn’t be the worst idea:

“The Paul kid becoming champion, I think it would work, in every kind of way. Do I think they’re going to do it? No. I just don’t think they’ll switch the title in Saudi [Arabia.] But look, online audiences are talking about it.”

Wonders what WrestleMania will look like for the Paul Brothers:

“The Paul brothers, they just dominate the conversation and I’m curious. I don’t think they’ll switch it [the title at Crown Jewel] but where does Logan fit in the WrestleMania picture That’s going to be interesting.”

Says Reigns doesn’t need the title right now to still be entertaining:

“As far as belts and storylines, Roman does not need the title right now. I mean, Sami Zayn is the star of that attraction right now. You pull him out of that? It’s a completely different dynamic.”

