Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Here are the highlights:

On his chemistry with Sean Waltman:

“Right at the very top. And look, everybody’s kind for different reasons. You know, Sean and I, Sean-Razor, I mean, Kevin [Nash] and I had good, good chemistry, but Kurt was different guys that I worked with quite a bit. But I’ll say this during the Attitude Era. Obviously business was red hot, but me and Sean could have a five-minute match. A 15-minute match or a 25-minute match. That’s when you kind of think things chemistry-wise, with very little discussion. He knew me, and I knew him. I think it kind of goes down to that simple. Obviously, you have to trust one another. But his offense was so defined. Bronco buster and spin kicks and just everything that he did. And again, as if I’ve said the last, I don’t know, 2 to 3 to 4 or 5 years. You hear Sean getting a few more flowers than they recognize. And it’s because he was just damn good at what he does really well.”

On Owen Hart as the Blue Blazer:

“The Attitude Era was the oddities, the Stone Cold doing stuff. Undertaker. And it got demonic. And I mean, we could come up with a Venus character. I mean, there was shock TV, aftershock TV, aftershock TV. Well, obviously Owen is a second-generation Bret as well. There were things that were on TV that were like, ‘Hey man, that’s just pushing the envelope too far. That’s uncomfortable. I don’t like where the business is going.’ And I’m not saying Owen had the old-timer mentality, but there were certain things. So, the Blue Blazer was an extension of Owen’s real personality. I feel comfortable saying that he is the anti-Attitude Era character, and that’s what the Blue Blazer, to my understanding, was the real heartbeat of that character.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.