WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

WCW starting to tape Nitro and Thunder on the same night:

“I heard that Thunder, and that chatter was from some TV folks because I think they were trying to run some numbers, but when I heard that was coming down the pike, I was like, ok, Thunder is not a B show currently. It’s like a C or a D show. Now all of a sudden, it’s a Z show. It’s like, you gotta be kidding me. I get the cost cutting deal. In my eyes, that took another date out of my pocket because I got the downside and I got paid per appearance. My contract was affected more than most. I was not a fan of it at all. We’re going to do the same amount of work, but in one day with disgruntled fans. It was a mess. Another nail. Didn’t know it at the time, but it was certainly another nail in the coffin.”

His match with Booker T at Bash at the Beach in 2000:

“When I look back, and I don’t want to get too deep into this, but the role of Booker winning his first World Title under these circumstances, and knowing now that it created 4 or 5 years of litigation, me laying down, Hogan putting his foot on me, and all that mess and junk, and knowing that we turned a real black eye negative, just disastrous type of chess moves, but we turned that around, and me and Booker went out and literally gave the fans something to cheer about, that’s one of my favorite matches of all-time.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co