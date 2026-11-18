Jeff Jarrett had a blunt answer for TKO employees who spoke anonymously about how the company treats its workers. After Conrad Thompson read their complaints on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett said anyone who wanted out should “go find another job.”

The conversation started with WWE taking Crown Jewel to Saudi Arabia and what Jarrett expects to hear when WrestleMania comes around. Thompson also put a different promoter in the hot seat. If Turner had called Jerry Jarrett instead of Jim Herd to run WCW in 1988, where would Jeff’s father have been out of his depth?

On TKO, Thompson read from an Uncrowned report about employees’ concerns over the company’s Saudi events. One employee questioned whether management cared about workers’ well-being. Another described a lack of communication and appreciation that extended from fighters to camera operators. Jarrett responded by recalling a piece of advice he grew up hearing.

“He said, ‘Aren’t you addicted to food like me? Like, you got to eat. So if you got to eat, you got to make money. So you have a choice. You can work for the guy where you’re getting your money or go find another job.’ The anonymity of those quotes is very interesting. And like, hey guys, if you don’t want to work for TKO or anywhere else for that matter, just move on, move on and go find another job or be an entrepreneur or whatever it may be. But you kind of signed up for that.”

Thompson raised the possibility that canceling a contracted show could cost employees their jobs. Jarrett saw room for TKO to collect the money from its Saudi deal and keep cutting expenses anyway.

“Ari doesn’t report to the fan base, period. Game, set, match. He reports to Wall Street. And that’s the decisions collectively that him and his board are going to point toward. There’s no gray area. And by this deal, I think you’re going to have Saudi shows and you’re also going to have budget cuts. You’re going to have both. They’ve already done both.”

Asked whether getting through Crown Jewel would quiet the criticism ahead of WrestleMania, Jarrett said he expects it to get “exponentially worse.” He was considerably more cautious when it came to what he knew about conditions on the ground.

“Conrad, I’m well aware that I am so far on the outside looking in. I have zero real context on safety, on political climate, on the production and the infrastructure and the society of the folks in Saudi Arabia. I just don’t know. And so for me to pass judgment on any of it is just kind of getting lumped into folks that don’t know what they’re really talking about, don’t really know the DNA. But your question was, do I think there’s going to be a lot more chatter? Boy, do I ever. Because I think the political nature of our world is going to go from 10 to 11, if you will.”

Thompson’s WCW question gave Jarrett a chance to make the case for his dad as a booker. Jerry had used television to sell tickets to live events, left merchandise to the wrestlers and never saved his tape library. Jeff could picture what his father would have done with the talent. Getting that wrestling in front of fans overseas was where he gave Herd some credit.

“You just went through a list of names. Foley, Austin, Taker. I could go through Steiner. I could go through a bunch of other names, but my father would have got them and headed down from a talent perspective to, you know, maybe the matches would have been better and the stakes would have been better and the wrestling would have been better, but you still would have kind of missed what you said to how it grows. My dad knew nothing about international.”

Source: My World with Jeff Jarrett, “What If? Jarrett or Herd.”