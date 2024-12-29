AEW is kicking off the New Year with the first of what will likely be many “announcement” teases.

During the AEW Worlds End 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show, Jeff Jarrett defeated QT Marshall in one of three pre-show matches.

Later in the pre-show, Lexy Nair spoke backstage with Jarrett and the rest of his crew, which includes Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt.

Jarrett took to the microphone and with a serious tone, said he always reflects back on his career during the week between Christmas and the New Year. He says with that in mind, he’s got an announcement for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite about his career.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite features the annual “Fight For The Fallen” theme, and will emanate from Ashville, N.C. on January 1, 2025.