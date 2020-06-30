Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning

According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett’s trial with IMPACT Wrestling is set to begin later today barring a last minute settlement. The two parties have been at odds since 2017 when IMPACT used footage of Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling Amped shows without his permission shortly after he departed from the company. A Tennessee judge ordered the trial back in May after no initial settlement was reached.
The report states that jurors were selected yesterday, and the case could last between 5-8 days.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/29/2020
- WWE Scheduled to Hold RAW Event at Arena In Cleveland, Ohio
- Interesting Note on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Contract and How Wrestling Contracts Are Set Up These Days
- Update on WWE’s Storyline Injury for Charlotte Flair
- Update on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Signing with Impact Wrestling, Big Interview Teased?
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea