Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning

According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett’s trial with IMPACT Wrestling is set to begin later today barring a last minute settlement. The two parties have been at odds since 2017 when IMPACT used footage of Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling Amped shows without his permission shortly after he departed from the company. A Tennessee judge ordered the trial back in May after no initial settlement was reached.

The report states that jurors were selected yesterday, and the case could last between 5-8 days.