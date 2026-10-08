Jeff Jarrett says his father, Jerry Jarrett, considered Vince McMahon Sr. a better promoter than himself. Jeff shared that comparison while Conrad Thompson asked him to rank promoters in the original My World video.

Thompson posed the choice directly: was McMahon Sr. a better promoter than Jerry Jarrett? Jeff’s answer was brief, but he made clear that the assessment came from his father.

“Out of my old man’s mouth.”

Jeff also chose Vince McMahon Jr. over his father when Thompson continued the ranking game. When Eddie Graham came up, Jarrett described a distinction Jerry made between booking and promoting.

“My dad always used to like, he … thought Eddie was a better booker. My dad thought he could promote. … My old man believed … 52 weeks a year, the episodic nature … He didn’t believe in the big-show mentality because we got to make every … really hit home runs every week in four towns was not easy. And I think the promoter mentality really played a strong factor. Yes, he was creative, promos and different kind of matches and all that kind of stuff, but the promoter mentality … but Eddie Graham the booker.”

Jarrett was recalling his father’s own view, not offering an independent ranking on Jerry’s behalf. He previously discussed his father’s philosophy of presenting top stars in another My World conversation.