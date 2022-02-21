WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett was a recent guest on The Ringer podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, Jarrett shared what are currently the biggest challenges for AEW and WWE:

“So, nowadays you’ve got to have the marketing, you’ve got to have an algorithm, and everything that goes with that. But talent, that is, to me as a — I’ll put on my executive producer hat. The, not just the creative team, but the Vince, the Tony Khan. I think one of their biggest challenges now today is, you’ve got 42 minutes in an hour, and so you’ve got 100 guys on the roster. How in the world are you going to figure out who gets what time and who gets how much? Because it does come down to that.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription