Jeff Jarrett says a planned Ric Flair program was the better path when he arrived in WCW in 1996, even though his first Nitro appearance borrowed the nWo’s black-and-white look. Revisiting that debut on My World with Jeff Jarrett, he also reflected on the Hulk Hogan match that collapsed at Bash at the Beach 2000 and what he learned from working with Vince Russo in TNA creative.

Conrad Thompson asked whether Jarrett had been considered for the nWo when he moved from the WWF to WCW. Jarrett recalled a brief conversation with Eric Bischoff about joining the company, followed by calls with Kevin Sullivan about the direction for his debut.

Kevin’s vision was the Jeff Jarrett, Ric Flair, Four Horsemen storyline. He had high hopes for it. Really loved it. Thought we can create a lot of intrigue with it.

Jarrett said the black jacket he wore on his first night was meant to play into the question of whether another former WWF wrestler had joined the nWo. He preferred the proposed Flair story because he thought his Double J character would have been lost in the faction’s growing lineup.

I just think my persona, my character would have been covered up big time. … No, I’m definitely glad the route it took. It just never got to fruition, but man, oh man, we were headed in the right direction.

The conversation later turned to Bash at the Beach 2000, when Jarrett lay down for Hogan in their scheduled WCW title match. Jarrett said fans still ask him about it, and he remembered recognizing that the change would leave the audience without the match it had paid to see.

I knew then that it was a bad deal. Bad for me, bad for Hogan, bad for the business, bad for the brand, bad for promotion. There was just no upside to it because we were screwing the fans. The ones that were in the building walked through the gates expecting to see Hulk Hogan wrestle.

Jarrett said Booker T becoming champion later that night did not repair what happened to the advertised match. He framed his objection around the paying crowd rather than claiming the title switch itself was the problem.

Not only did we rob them of the main event and rob them of Hogan wrestling, we spit in their face. … It was a mess. I wish we weren’t still talking about it today, but it does not surprise me.

Asked what he learned from Russo during their time on TNA’s creative team, Jarrett pointed to different ways of approaching weekly television. He said Russo viewed it more through television scriptwriting, while Jarrett approached it through wrestling booking, and he saw value in a room where those perspectives could challenge each other.

If you try to shock them every week, it no longer becomes a shock. I think there’s a difference between shock and curveball and subtleties and teasing a potential swerve but not delivering. There’s different shades of that. Healthy conversations around a creative table can be very beneficial. If you have a room full of yes-men, which we damn sure didn’t, it can be very productive.

Jarrett’s comments follow another recent My World discussion in which he revisited his 1995 WWF walkout. This episode focused on the WCW opportunities that followed and the creative decisions he still remembers from both promotions.