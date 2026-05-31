Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on Joe Hendry’s future in WWE.

“I think he’s got a window that’s closing in.” – Jeff Jarrett

He continued, highlighting the challenges Hendry may face in making his character resonate with WWE audiences.

“It’s a different audience and I’m not sure that the Joe Hendry character has caught traction and will they give it enough time to really catch traction?”

Hendry debuted on WWE Raw last month after winning the NXT Championship in February and has been active in promoting his character, including his humorous song about Logan Paul. Following an attack by Austin Theory on this week’s episode of Raw, questions linger about his trajectory in the WWE landscape. Jarrett’s insights come at a pivotal time as Hendry adjusts to this new environment, where first impressions and audience reception can significantly impact a talent’s success.

H/T: www.wrestlinginc.com for the transcript