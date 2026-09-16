Jeff Jarrett says his surprise RevPro appearance during AEW All In weekend was arranged only hours before the show. The WWE Hall of Famer explained on My World that a chance conversation with Will Ospreay set the appearance in motion.

Jarrett noticed that RevPro’s anniversary event was taking place at Wembley Arena next to his hotel and asked Ospreay to contact the promotion.

“When I got off the elevator up where we were doing it, Will Ospreay was walking out of an office with a box of something, and I said, ‘Hey, Will, you got a second?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘I’ve got this show and this show, blah, blah, blah.’ And I said, ‘But tonight, RevPro, it’s right there because our hotel literally next door is Wembley Arena, and right around the corner is Wembley Stadium. RevPro’s there.’ “I said, ‘Do you think you can kind of give them a heads up or ask them? I’d like to walk in the back door and I want to kind of check this out.'”

Ospreay later reached Jarrett with a more direct question from RevPro promoter Andy Quildan.

“Will texts me. I didn’t respond back because I’m doing the event. Then he calls in the middle of it. I’m like, ‘Oh man, something must be going on.’ He said, ‘I got a question for you. Do you have your gear?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know the old-timer saying, does a carpenter leave work without his hammer and nails and tools?'”

Jarrett said the deal was finalized in the middle of the afternoon.

“He said, ‘Well, I just talked to Andy and he wants to know, would you be interested?’ It literally all came down around the two or three or four o’clock hour on Saturday.”

Jarrett entered the gauntlet for a shot at the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship and described the experience as a great deal of fun.

The RevPro anniversary lineup also included PAC answering Luke Jacobs’ open challenge.

Source: My World with Jeff Jarrett. Transcript excerpts credited to Wrestling Inc..