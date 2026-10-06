Jeff Jarrett sees WWE’s Bleacher Report partnership as a reflection of how much attention wrestling fans give the business every day. He said the deal recognizes an audience that has always found ways to discuss wrestling, from tape trading and newsletters to social media.

Jarrett discussed the agreement with Conrad Thompson on My World. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported the partnership’s announced terms, including WWE highlights and original content across Bleacher Report’s platforms.

They want engagement. This is a click. This is, to me, and I’m going to applaud the wrestling industry because in so many ways the tape trading days and the newsletter days back in the day were ways for super fans and fans to communicate and connect.

Jarrett returned to the wording of Bleacher Report’s announcement when he described what the agreement said about wrestling’s audience. His focus was on the fans who keep that conversation going across platforms.

I think this is a tip of the cap, a nod to the social media presence of the wrestling fan.

Source: My World with Jeff Jarrett.