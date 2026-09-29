Jeff Jarrett sees a possible WWE and Disney collaboration as a way to introduce wrestling to younger fans. He believes the two companies could eventually work together across theme parks and cruises, though he presented those ideas as possibilities rather than announced plans.

Jarrett discussed the companies’ relationship with Conrad Thompson on My World. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported TKO President Mark Shapiro’s comments about special WWE and Disney events in 2027 and a source’s speculation about a themed cruise.

“When I heard this in the stock report, I went, okay, it’s TKO, another strategic kind of play that I immediately thought, okay, working with Disney. Hey folks, who owns ESPN? They’re already working with Disney. Like, okay, so that’s one, but okay, they’ve kind of created some chatter and they’re going to point back to this.”

Thompson raised the possibility of a WWE-themed Disney cruise as a way to attract families. Jarrett then laid out the places he could imagine the companies taking the relationship, while pointing to WWE’s reach on social media.

“I can see even pop-up stuff in any of those parks, global, ’cause there’s Disney parks all over the world. I can see them working with theme parks. I can see them working with Disney cruises. I mean, we could go on and on and on. And when you look at, I’ll call it TKO, but really the WWE social media muscle, I’m not going to say they need WWE, but boy oh boy, you get into the DNA of WWE’s social media echo chamber, if you will. It is bigger than, I mean, it’s gigantic. So there’s a huge funnel there with WWE social media that can get them to the parks and all that.”

Jarrett compared that potential family business with the spending he has seen around theme-park attractions. He also speculated about a more ambitious future for the companies, without saying an acquisition or expansion had been discussed.

“You get families writing big checks, getting on boats and cruises, and coming to theme parks, and all that kind of stuff. I just think that’s where it’s headed. At the end of the day, they’re looking at that stock report, and if Disney can see money to be made, and you never know, Disney could be the next owner of that property. So I definitely see it. They’re already working with them. They’re just going to expand the relationship.”

Source: My World With Jeff Jarrett.