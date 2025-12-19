Jelly Roll’s past has officially been put behind him.

It was announced this week that singer, actor, and WWE celebrity wrestler Jelly Roll has been granted a pardon by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, stemming from prior robbery and drug-related convictions earlier in his life.

Nashville Channel 5 reported that Governor Lee approved executive clemency for multiple individuals as part of the decision, stating the following:

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 33 individuals executive clemency,” said Gov. Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Jelly Roll’s legal troubles date back to his teenage years. He was first incarcerated at just 14 years old and spent much of the following decade moving in and out of both juvenile and adult facilities. Over the years, he has said he was arrested roughly 40 times for various offenses, including drug possession and drug dealing.

One of the most serious charges occurred when Jelly Roll was 16, when he was convicted of aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.

Years later, in 2023, Jelly Roll reflected candidly on that chapter of his life while speaking with Billboard, addressing the gravity of the crime by stating the following:

“I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime. This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did.”

It’s a moment of closure for a past Jelly Roll has openly owned.

And one that now officially sits behind him.