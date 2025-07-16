WWE is currently advertising Roman Reigns for the July 21 and July 28 episodes of Monday Night RAW — the final two editions of the show before SummerSlam.

The July 21 episode will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, while the July 28 show takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Reigns returned to WWE television on this past Monday’s episode of RAW, closing the show by attacking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who are aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Jelly Roll is set to make his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025, and fans now have a clearer picture of how the high-profile match came together.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the chart-topping artist revealed how his tag team match alongside Randy Orton was made official. He said,

“Randy jumped on the idea, dawg. When The Viper wanted to be my guy, I was like, ‘Yo, this is awesome.’ So Drew and Logan, I can’t thank ’em enough. Definitely Mount Rushmore — The Apex Predator. I was training with Matt Bloom the other day, and The Undertaker came in with Michelle [McCool]. They were like, ‘Hey, we wanna watch for a minute, is that cool?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, for sure.’ They stood on the ropes for the entire three-hour session, giving me pointer after pointer.”

He also noted that Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu have spent several hours training with him, impressed by his commitment to the craft. He said,

“These dudes are pouring into me because they see I’m really trying to take this seriously. My heart is just to bring it.”

At SummerSlam 2025, Jelly Roll will team up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a blockbuster tag team match.

This won’t be Jelly Roll’s first appearance at SummerSlam — he performed at the 2024 event and even got physical, delivering a chokeslam to Austin Theory during an altercation with A-Town Down Under.

Tony Khan recently opened up about feeling blindsided by AAA in late 2022.

At the time, Dragon Lee shocked the wrestling world by announcing at an AAA event that he had signed with WWE. The surprise came just moments after Lee had teamed with AEW’s FTR in a tag team match — with FTR still recognized as the AAA Tag Team Champions.

In a new interview with Q101, Khan addressed the situation when asked about the relationship between AAA and WWE. He said,

“It’s great, it’s a great thing. We started working with CMLL in 2023, and things have really, really looked up for us. I have a great, great relationship with Salvador, and frankly, that’s not unexpected to me. I’d kind of been expecting that ever since the way the Dragon Lee signing was announced on December 30th of 2022. From then on, I said, okay, then I think it’s highly likely that’s the way this thing’s going, because that was certainly a big surprise to me. It’s not like, you know, FTR were there and they saw the WWE cameras and it’s like, ‘okay, something’s up.’ I had not agreed to that, actually.”

He added, “Well, we had agreed that FTR would go down and wrestle RUSH and Dralistico, and then something happened during the day where Dragon Lee was in there. I was up doing a show in Denver that day, and… I remember I was with Samoa Joe, Samoa Joe had a match that night. It was December 30th in 2022, and I talked to FTR and they said, ‘there’s some kind of strange stuff going on here.’ Then, right after Dynamite ended that match went off and they announced that Dragon Lee was signing with WWE and he still had FTR’s name on the plate. So it was really a double cross, and that would never happen now. That’s one of those things that would never happen now. Salvador and I are brothers. I have a very close relationship with him. I don’t believe he would ever betray me like that, and I would never betray him like that and if we wanted to do something on a show, we would talk to each other. We wouldn’t be making subs or change stuff out or switching allegiances mid-show.”

