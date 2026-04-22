Jelly Roll found himself right in the middle of the chaos at WrestleMania, playing a key physical role in the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton showdown that had fans talking.

During the match, the music star made his presence felt in a big way when he took out Pat McAfee with a splash through the announce table, adding another wild twist to the high-profile bout.

After the dust settled, Jelly Roll addressed the moment and sent a message directly to McAfee on his YouTube vlog, reflecting on what went down and his involvement in the match.

“I had one goal tonight and I kind of succeeded,” he said. “Pat, I love you man, neither one of us had any business here. I say we get back to what we’re good at man, even though I’m not actually really good at anything.”

He continued, “But, you’re great at something so go do it. I’ll keep searching for what I’m going to do when I grow up.”

For context coming out of WrestleMania 42, McAfee has already confirmed he is officially out of the wrestling business, per the pre-match stipulation tied to the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton match.