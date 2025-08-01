“Pro wrestling ain’t ballet!”

This is the quote often used when referring to the extreme physicality involved with those who make a living in the pro wrestling business.

Every pro wrestler has suffered their share of injuries, bumps and bruises, even those who don’t do the profession on a full-time basis.

Multiple-time Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll is one of them.

The music star appeared alongside Randy Orton on ESPN Get Up on Friday morning to promote his official WWE in-ring debut, as the two square off against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a featured match at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event this weekend.

During the interview, Jelly Roll revealed he suffered a broken pinky during his first week of training for his upcoming tag-team tilt at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Listen man, that wrestling is fake stuff gotta go out the door,” Jelly Roll stated. “There’s no fake way to land on a piece of plywood in-front of 60,000 people. There’s no fake way to go over a cable rope.”

The international music artist is speaking from experience.

“I broke my pinky week one of training by accident,” he said. “It’s a constant collision.”

Jelly Roll and Randy Orton will collide with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in the co-main event of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday, August 2, 2025 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.