It looks like music artist Jelly Roll has “unfinished business” in WWE.

The WWE SummerSlam 2024 theme song performer appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show for an interview on August 8, during which he spoke about his in-ring segment with Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under during last week’s premium live event.

During the discussion, Jelly Roll made it clear he’s already got his sights set on doing something with WWE again in 2025.

“It felt so good,” he said. “I can’t quit watching this clip. I never watch back interviews or shows, but I’ve watched this clip.”

Jelly Roll added that he’s got until next year to get in shape for another appearance.

“I got to by next year,” he said. “I have unfinished business in the WWE.”

It’s worth noting that John Cena recently teased teaming up with Jelly Roll at the next WWE Nashville show.