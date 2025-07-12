Jelly Roll has arrived in the WWE Universe.

And he did so with a bang.

The hometown man from Nashville, TN. turned up on the July 11 episode of WWE SmackDown at Bridgestone Arena, performing his single, “Liar.”

During mid-performance, he was interrupted by Logan Paul, who verbally attacked Jelly Roll, calling him a phony and an outsider. These comments got under the skin of Randy Orton, who came out and made his thoughts clear to Paul.

As Orton was telling off Paul in the ring, he was attacked by Drew McIntyre, who knocked him out with a Claymore Kick. Afterwards, Paul picked the bones, adding insult to injury by further punishing “The Viper.”

This continued until Jelly Roll yanked Paul away by the hair, sending him flying half-way across the ring. Paul was restrained by security, and ended up going back to the top of the entrance area, where he threw a temper-tantrum, trashing Jelly Roll’s equipment.

Later in the show, it was announced in a backstage segment that Jelly Roll will be at the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock on July 12 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., as he will be in Orton’s corner for his match against McIntyre.

