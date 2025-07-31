– WWE is heavily considering making Dominik Mysterio the face of AAA. As noted, The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion will soon challenge for the AAA Mega Championship in a match with Dragon Lee, El Hijo del Vikingo and El Grande Americano at AAA TripleMania XXXIII.

– Although Jelly Roll, an obviously super busy guy with an international presence as a top current music act, has been appearing on the last couple of weeks-worth of WWE television, and will be competing in a match alongside Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2025, expect more from him in WWE. While there aren’t a lot of specific details available, we can report that sources insist Jelly Roll won’t be done with WWE after WWE SummerSlam this weekend, as he is expected to appear and possibly have another match in WWE afterwards.

– Cody Rhodes appeared on First We Feast’s Hot Ones digital series to promote his WrestleMania 41 rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in the main event of WWE SummerSlam Sunday this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the show, “The American Nightmare” confirmed that Travis Scott busted his eardrum and gave him a black eye with the single shot he blasted him with during John Cena’s memorable heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event earlier this year.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio Backstage Pass)