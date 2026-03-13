The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Friday, March 13 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time blue brand program, WWE has confirmed a new segment for the show.

After being announced for an appearance on this week’s show, Jelly Roll’s role for the 3/13 blue brand episode has been revealed.

“Tomorrow a Special Edition of Miz TV, my guest…JELLYROLL,” The Miz wrote via Instagram. “Music superstar. Chart-topper. Sold-out arenas everywhere.”

Miz continued, “But tomorrow he enters the one arena he’s never been in before. The Miz TV interview chair. SmackDown. Tomorrow. USA Network. It’s going to be AWESOME.”

Also advertised for Friday’s WWE SmackDown is the WrestleMania 42 contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin and more.

