Jenni Santana, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Tito Santana, made an appearance on Charlie Haas’ Wrestling’s Greatest Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Jenni shared that it wasn’t until a few years ago that she found out Tito was her father.

“I actually have not grown up with him. I actually found out he was my father a few years ago. I haven’t had this second generation childhood like everyone else had, so I’m coming at it from a different angle, but it’s exciting seeing the things he’s accomplished which is amazing and a pretty cool thing.”

Regarding her relationship with Tito today:

“It’s ok. We don’t really have a relationship right now. We talked a few times, but it’s kind of been silent lately, so I’m not really sure how it’s going or where it will go.”

Finally, she was was asked if Tito endorses her using the name, Santana:

“I actually haven’t had a chance to have a conversation with him since I started wrestling, so I really don’t know. He did say he wished me well with wrestling. He didn’t have any ill will towards it. I’ve only been training for six months now.”

