We are sad to report that Alex Trebek, the long time hosts of the hit game television game show Jeopardy, has passed away after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The official Jeopardy Twitter account broke the news earlier today by writing, “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Aside from his accomplishments as a beloved host Trebek also appeared as a celebrity guest at WWE’s WrestleMania 7 pay per view, where he interviewed now Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and provided commentary for the main event WWE title match between Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin shared the interview with Roberts, which you can see below.

On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we want to wish our condolences to the departed. Rest in power Alex.