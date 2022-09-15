According to Deadline, actor Jeremy Allen White, who is best known for his work in the hit FX series The Bear and the now concluded Showtime series Shameless, has been cast as pro-wrestling legend Kerry Von Erich in the upcoming film The Iron Claw.

White joins Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson in the film, which is being co-financed by art-house powerhouse A24. The story will follow the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, including the numerous tragedies that plagued them during that time. It is written and directed by Sean Durkin.

Stay tuned for more updated regarding The Iron Claw.