Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will feature Brian Cage in singles action for the men’s division, while Hikaru Shida will represent the women’s division. Tag team action includes The Jericho Appreciation Society in trios action, plus The Factory, Matt Hardy and Private Party, and others. Dark will also see ChocoPro star Hagane Shinno make his official AEW debut against Angelico. He defeated Michael Nakazawa at AEW’s Fight Forever event from the Tokyo Game Show on September 18.

These AEW Dark matches were taped on November 18 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James

* Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano

* Zack Clayton vs. Chris Wylde

* Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson vs. Ryan Mooney, Justin Corino, and Steve Josifi

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, and Cezar Bononi

* Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson and LSG

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

