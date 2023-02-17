A Celebration of Life for the legendary Jerry Jarrett will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at 11am local time from Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, TN. The church is located at 3031 Long Hollow Pike.

Visitation with the Jarrett family will be held for one hour prior at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations in Jerry’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jarrett passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday following a battle with cancer of the esophagus. The Wrestling Observer adds that the treatment was too hard on Jarrett’s heart, according to those close to the family.

Sumner Funeral & Cremation published the following obituary for Jarrett:

Obituary for Jerry W. Jarrett Jerry W. Jarrett, age 80 of Franklin and formerly of Hendersonville, passed away February 14, 2023. Jerry was born on September 4, 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Winston Nathaniel Jarrett and the late Christine “Teeny” Wright Jarrett. A legendary professional wrestling promoter, an entrepreneur, a storyteller, a visionary, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah Jarrett; children, Jerry Jarrett, Jr., Jeff Jarrett (Karen), Jennifer Mathews (Tate), and Jason Jarrett (Lindi); grandchildren, Harper, Carter, Joslyn, Jaclyn, Kyra, Jeryn, Kody, Jarrett, Jackson, Jenna, Judson, Ava, Blakely, and Jude; great-grandchild, Blakely; and sister, Carolyn Elam. A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. from Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements Entrusted to: Sumner Funeral & Cremation Lakeside, Hendersonville (615) 822-4442 www.sumnerfuneral.com To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jerry W. Jarrett please visit our Sympathy Store.

