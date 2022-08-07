During The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett discussed what he thinks will change in WWE now that Triple H is in charge of creative instead of Vince McMahon.

The legendary promoter shared what he had heard from someone in WWE about the message Triple H sent to the crew regarding him taking over creative:

“They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter called, this week, the Raw crew and the Smackdown crew and said, ‘My father-in-law and Stephanie’s father….We admire him and we respect him. He reached success that we would never know without him, but we don’t know how to do it his way, and we’re not going to try. We’re going to try a new way.’… and I think the new way is to put wrestling instead of sports entertainment. I mean, I that’s pure speculation on my part.”

