The Twitter account for WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has issued the first comments on The King’s status since he suffered a stroke at home on Monday night.

As noted, it was reported on Tuesday that Lawler suffered “a serious medical episode” at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday, and he had to be hospitalized. Lawler was out with friends for lunch earlier in the day, and some time after that he became ill, and was rushed to the hospital. It was later reported by Action News 5 in Memphis that Lawler suffered a stroke, and that he underwent successful surgery, but was already recovering. Dutch Mantell later spoke with Lawler’s son Kevin and tweeted about Lawler losing feeling on his right side due to the stroke, but that thee feeling returned and was improving. Dutch also noted that Lawler suffered some paralysis on his left side when the stroke occurred, which he was regaining use of. Mantell later added that Lawler also experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke, but around late afternoon he had regained the use of his arm, and as of Tuesday evening Lawler’s speech was still affected, but doctors expected that to return as well. Lawler’s condition was described as good, and it was said that a full recovery was expected.

In an update, a representative for Lawler tweeted an update today and revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart visited him in a Fort Myers hospital, where he remains.

It was also confirmed that Lawler suffered a massive stroke, and that he is expected to make a full recovery with rehab.

“Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future,” the account tweeted with the photos seen below.

It was reported that Lawler was found face-down outside of his home on Monday, and then he was immediately rushed to a local hospital. Lawler reportedly woke up from surgery and tried to talk, but couldn’t.

The 73-year-old Lawler just worked the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show, and made a public signing in Florida over the weekend. Lawler previously suffered a stroke in late March 2018, and he also suffered a massive heart attack while doing RAW commentary in September 2012. He made a full recovery.

Below is the full tweet from Lawler’s official account:

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.