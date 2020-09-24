Samoa Joe and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be hosting a Clash of Countries competition with the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game today at 12pm ET.

The competition will feature 7 global gamers going at it on the 2K YouTube channel, which you can link to in the tweet below.

The global brawl is almost here! Don't miss the @2KBattlegrounds 🌎 Clash of Countries 🌎 , hosted by @SamoaJoe, @JerryLawler and @DvLZGaME, to see 7 global gamers throw down! It all happens on 2K's YouTube channel TODAY at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT: https://t.co/CWM8BzqooS pic.twitter.com/rVoYY9Wbk1 — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.