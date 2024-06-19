Jerry Lawler gives another health update, and in doing so, confirms previous reports about his status with WWE.

The King appeared on the Going Ringside program, where he clarifies that his commentating contract with WWE is over, but that he remains under a legends deal.

The commentating contract [ended]. I had two strokes about seven months ago, and so they started…that’s not good for commentary. But I’m still under contract with them.

Lawler comments on the knee replacement surgery he just had, adding that he’s still hobbling, especially when at home since he lives by himself.

I’m sort of hobbling around right now, I just had a knee replacement on my right knee. It’s doing good, but it’s a little bit of hobbling here and there. Well, I seem to be doing pretty well. People just see me like this, but at home, I live by myself. It’s a little tough there right now. But it’s seemed to get better.

As noted above, Lawler had a series of strokes under a year ago, but seems to be in better health now. Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)