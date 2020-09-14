On the latest episode of the Broken Skull Sessions with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jerry Lawler discussed his one and only match he’s ever had at a WrestleMania. His opponent was Michael Cole alongside Jack Swagger with Steve Austin as the special guest referee. It’s hard to believe, but Lawler didn’t have any other matches at the biggest stage in professional wrestling. Unfortunately, Lawler explains that it could have been better and he wouldn’t argue with anyone who calls it the worst match in WrestleMania history.

“Yeah, it’s so funny. I mean, it was great. But I’ll be lying if I said I don’t know why it didn’t happen sooner, especially the fact that I don’t know how many years I would wrestle and commentate, get up from the commentary desk, and go in and wrestle, and I’m back and finish commentary. I don’t know why that I just never got that WrestleMania match up until with Michael Cole, and then a lot of people say that may be the worst match in WrestleMania history, which I’m not going to argue with anybody,” admitted Lawler.

“I’m not going to say anything other than the fact that, and especially with you in there, it could’ve been so much better. And the main way it could’ve been so much better is if it had been shorter. With all the ingredients that we had, especially with you, with Jack Swagger, with Cole, there could’ve been so much more done with that match. Not that crazy about the way it went.”