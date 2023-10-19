WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently sat-down with Bill Apter from Sportskeeda to discuss his health after suffering a stroke. Check out highlights of Lawler’s interview below.

Says he is still going through rehab:

I’ve had a bunch of different things and I’m still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that’s drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It’s slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary.

How his main focus is to rehab his voice:

One [rehab session] is speech – that’s my main one. That’s three times a week. When I just started this, right after I had the stroke, I could barely talk. Now I go in and I sit down with this rehab lady and we just talk about different things. She had me read stuff, and all of this stuff has just helped me day in and day out getting my vocabulary better.

Talks his handwriting being bad after the stroke: