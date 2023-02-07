WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is currently hospitalized.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Lawler suffered a serious medical episode at his condo in Florida on Monday. Lawler had been out for lunch with friends, and some time after that lunch he became ill, and was rushed to the hospital.

There’s no confirmation on the nature of Lawler’s health issue as of this writing, but Dutch Mantell tweeted that Lawler had a heart attack, while WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff tweeted that Lawler suffered a possible stroke.

The 73 year old Lawler just worked the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show, and made a public signing in Florida over the weekend. Lawler suffered a massive heart attack while doing RAW commentary in September 2012. He later made a full recovery.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was the first wrestler to go public with Lawler’s hospitalization, and then PWInsider confirmed the report. You can see related tweets below:

I hope my friend is going to okay. Love you, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/CV5F6YUGIx — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 7, 2023

I just heard today that my old friend, Jerry Lawler is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack last night. Details are sketchy but I hope he’s all right. Anybody hear anything about that? @WSI_YouTube pic.twitter.com/NGFsxGcWkH — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

Hey folks, it's been reported that Jerry Lawler was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency (possible stroke), so please keep The King in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/rqqvGLKtLR — Paul Orndorff (@Pau1Orndorff) February 7, 2023

