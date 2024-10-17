Jerry Lawler believes Michael Cole should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “WrestleBinge” podcast, “The King” commented on his good friend and his belief that the WWE SmackDown commentator should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Lawler said, “I’m surprised he’s not in the Hall of Fame. But he’s great. He was terrific. I can’t tell you, they put me with a lot of different partners. First of all, JR…first, I was partners with Vince McMahon. I loved working with him. He was so good at what he did. Then from there, I went with JR, and he was just a natural, and he’s still doing it with AEW. I do [still talk to him]. Then after JR, along came Michael, and he was just a natural too.“

Lawler was inducted in 2007 by Star Trek’s William Shatner while Jim Ross was inducted by Steve Austin that same year.