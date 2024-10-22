Lola Vice has a plan if she wins any women’s titles in WWE NXT – give them some color!

During a recent appearance on the “Wayne Ayers” podcast, Vice expressed her desire to customize a title if she wins one. She said,

“Of course. I want palm trees on it. I want the pink and blue. I need the vice spin on that belt.”

She continued, “It’s so cute. Tiffany Stratton customized the Money in the Bank for herself, I would do the same thing.”

Vice and Jaida Parker are currently feuding on WWE NXT TV.

In other WWE news, Jerry Lawler doesn’t want to see anyone retire – including John Cena.

Cena will be kicking off his retirement tour in January 2025 and “The King” isn’t a fan.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “WrestleBinge” podcast, Lawler expressed his belief that he doesn’t think anybody should retire. He said,

“I don’t think anybody should ever retire. There’s too many things that you can do without using the word ‘retire.’ I use that when I hear about somebody retiring, I look for them to die pretty soon. I would never say that he’s going to retire.”

Despite suffering a heart attack in 2012 and a stroke in February 2023, Lawler has not officially announced his retirement.