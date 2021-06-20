WMC 5 has a story about Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler’s hobby of playing softball for the last 40 years.

Lawler created his own team, Lawler’s Army. They’ve met up one night a week to play beer league softball. It’s a hand-picked team that has had some members be part of it for decades to the point where their sons play with them.

In their final year together, they made it to the championship game.

“This, the softball, being on a field, look at this,” Lawler said. “There’s nothing better than being on a baseball field or a softball field. The bright sun and all your friends out. You can’t beat it.”