Brian Christopher sadly passed away while incarcerated in 2018.

Sunday would have been Christopher’s 49th birthday, so his father, Jerry Lawler, took to social media to pay tribute to his son. A trial date is set in the case of Christopher’s death as it’s set for May 24, 2021.

Lawler posted the following:

“Very tough day…happy for my @Browns being in the playoffs, but they are playing the Steelers, my son Brian’s favorite team. Today is Brian’s birthday so I took his Steelers gloves to him. I love you, Brian.”