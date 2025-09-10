— WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has pulled out of several upcoming convention and signing appearances, including the Horror Hound Weekend, citing “personal reasons.”

According to a report from Pwinsider, Lawler’s cancellations are related to health concerns.

On behalf of everyone at WrestlingHeadlines.com, we extend our best wishes to Lawler for a full recovery.

— Several top WWE executives are expected to be in attendance at this Friday’s AAA Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additionally, they’re also slated to attend the Canelo Alvarez boxing match during the same weekend.

In related Worlds Collide news, Natalya sent a message to her upcoming opponent, Faby Apache, ahead of their September 12 clash. She wrote,

“Faby might be the only person in the world who hopes Natalya shows up instead of Nattie. Sorry, Faby, bad, bad night for you incoming. @luchalibreaaa #worldscollide”

Faby might be the only person in the world who hopes Natalya shows up instead of Nattie. Sorry, Faby, bad, bad night for you incoming.@luchalibreaaa #worldscollide pic.twitter.com/FQ9eBTC8pQ — lowkey legend (@NatbyNature) September 10, 2025

— WWE Superstar Damian Priest will be hosting Slayer’s upcoming concert on September 20 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Priest commented on the event earlier today, writing, “Slayer’s metal/wrestling connection is special. Their legacy is part of wrestling’s fabric, and metal owes them a lot. I’m honored to host Slayer’s show and bring wrestling to their world. 9/20 Hersheypark Stadium, PA. Tickets available at http://slayer.net.”

Slayer’s metal/wrestling connection is special. Their legacy is part of wrestling’s fabric, and metal owes them a lot. I’m honored to host Slayer’s show and bring wrestling to their world. 9/20 Hershey Park Stadium, PA. Tickets available at https://t.co/Dl9oRfVE1E pic.twitter.com/GaO7idknsJ — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 10, 2025

— Tyler Breeze made a spectacular return to WWE NXT last night, announcing a showdown with Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Homecoming. WWE Superstar and current Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair shared her reaction to Breeze’s comeback on NXT TV, which you can see below. She wrote, “😭🙌🏻👏🥹 BREEZY!!!!!!!!!”