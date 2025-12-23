WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is continuing to make public appearances while navigating ongoing health challenges.

Lawler appeared on Action News 5 on WMC-TV in Memphis on Tuesday night, where he promoted his upcoming appearance for Memphis Wrestling on Christmas. During the interview, Lawler also opened up about his recovery following his most recent stroke.

According to Lawler, one lingering effect has been color blindness. He described his overall health as being around a six or seven out of ten, explaining that he often feels himself improving to a seven before something occurs that drops him back to a six.

“It’s kind of a back-and-forth,” Lawler explained while discussing the progress of his recovery.

Lawler also revealed that his former girlfriend now oversees his care and holds power of attorney for medical decisions, helping manage his day-to-day health needs as he continues rehabilitation.

Despite the challenges, Lawler spoke positively about life and the things that continue to motivate him. He shared his long-standing love for Christmas, reflected on his legendary rivalry with Andy Kaufman, and admitted that the two were actually friendly with one another during the height of their on-screen feud.

That rivalry remains one of the most iconic storylines in professional wrestling history.

Lawler also touched on his personal religious faith, noting its importance to him throughout his life and especially during his recovery process.

Even with setbacks, Lawler remains active, engaged, and appreciative of the support he continues to receive from fans.

