The legendary Jerry “The King” Lawler recently joined The Johnny Dare Morning Show to discuss the 10-year anniversary of his heart attack on Monday Night Raw, a scary event that the WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t remember too much about, but doesn’t let it scare him and remains overly optimistic about his health. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he doesn’t remember anything from the heart attack as he was out for three days:

“I did not feel anything, and I did not remember anything. When I woke up, they kept me on — I guess once I got in the hospital they put me on the propofol or whatever, the same stuff Michael Jackson was on. And I didn’t even wake up until three days later. And when I woke up I had no idea what had happened, I had no idea where I was. My fiancée and I had been in Aruba two days before I came back to Canada to do the TV show. And when I opened my eyes in the hospital and Lauren, my fiancée, was standing there at the bedside — I had this thing down my throat, I couldn’t even talk so I’m writing stuff down. And I said, ‘Are we still in Aruba?’ I mean, it was like, no memory, no warning, nothing. I was just all of a sudden dead.”

Says he blinked his eyes and the next thing he knew he woke up in a hospital:

“It wasn’t even like going to sleep. I literally was watching a match and it was Kane and Daniel Bryan against somebody, and I’m commentating on the match. And it was like, I’m looking up at Kane and I just like, blink my eyes. In my mind, I just blink my eyes, and when I opened them I’m in the hospital and Lauren’s standing there beside me. So there was like no warning, no feeling of going to sleep, nothing. It was just like all of those three days of my life were just gone, and I didn’t even remember them.”

Whether he looks at things differently now:

“No. I think it was because — I mean, when I woke up, I felt perfectly fine. Other than I did — like honestly, I did have a very sore chest because they actually fractured one of my ribs during the CPR stuff. So that was very sore… because it happened so fast and I have no memory of any pain or any bad feeling about it, when I came back too, it was like it never even happened to me. And I don’t even — I never think about it really, unless someone else mentions it to me. I mean, I haven’t had any problems with my heart at all since then, so no, I don’t even think about it anymore.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)